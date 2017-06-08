Anniversary bibs have been presented by the International Ski Federation (FIS) to mark the 50th anniversary of the Alpine World Cup.

The bibs have been given to National Ski Associations around the world and the Organising Committees of World Cup events.

Letters recognising the essential role played by both parties have also been sent out by the FIS.

The World Cup is the premier global circuit in Alpine skiing, with stops all over the world.

Skiers bid to become overall champion, as well as the best in the Alpine disciplines of downhill, slalom, giant slalom, super-G and combined.

A Nations Cup team competition is also held.

Jean-Claude Killy of France was the first male World Cup champion in 1967 ©Getty Images

The 2016-2017 season which concluded in March was the 50th held.

The first World Cup circuit was held in 1967, when 17 legs of the season were staged for men and women.

France's Jean-Claude Killy, a triple Olympic champion, became the inaugural men's winner.

The first women's World Cup was won by Canadian Olympic gold medallist Nancy Greene.

"FIS looks forward to embarking on the next 50 years of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup and would like to express a big thank you for the support and commitment to the sport in the past and future years," an FIS statement said.