Discovery Communications and Eurosport have announced their backing for Paris 2024 in order to show support for an Olympic Games in Europe.

Key executives and the French capital's co-bid leader Bernard Lapasset met in Paris during the French Open.

The move is unsurprising considering Discovery are the rightsholders for every edition of the Olympic Games up to 2024 in every European territory except for Russia.

NBC had publicly backed Los Angeles 2024 in February.

An Olympic Games in Paris would be more favourable timings for a European audience.

"When Discovery Communications secured the rights across Europe for the Olympic Games from 2018 to 2024, we did so with tremendous passion, commitment and ambition, irrespective of the location of the Games," said Discovery Communications President and chief executive David Zaslav.

"A truly global company run by local market experts and teams, Discovery has significant operations in Paris and Los Angeles and we consider both to be world-class cities.

"That said, as home of the Olympic Games in Europe through 2024, we are excited to show our support for the Paris bid and their quest to bring the 2024 Olympic Games back to Europe."

Discovery Networks International President and chief executive Jean-Briac Perrette was among those to meet with Lapasset, along with Eurosport chief executive Peter Hutton.

Eurosport are currently screening the French Open across Europe ©Getty Images

Perrette emphasised his commitment to "bring the Olympic Games to more people, and across more screens than ever before, delivering the ultimate Olympic Games viewing experience to a new and younger audience".

Hutton added: "Living in Paris, I'm very proud of the city's passion for sport and its ability to deliver high quality events.

"We share the huge excitement of the local community, for the chance to represent not just the city, or country, but the whole of Europe.

"Paris 2024 would give everyone a chance, young and old, across Europe to experience premium and exclusive coverage of an Olympic Games close to home.

"This is a prospect that we find incredibly exciting."

Eurosport, through their parent company Discovery, will not have exclusive rights to broadcast the Olympic Games in every country across Europe.

In some places they have been sub-let back to other companies, such as the BBC in the United Kingdom.

At the moment, Eurosport still hold the French rights for the 2022 and 2024 Olympics.

France Télévisions will broadcast Pyeongchang 2018 and Tokyo 2020.

Eurosport do not have any rights to the the Paralympic Games at the moment.

Paris seems poised to be awarded the 2024 edition with sole rival Los Angeles set to be named host in 2028.

The decision is expected to be officially confirmed at the IOC Session in Lima on September 13.