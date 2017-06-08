Roman Koudelka will head the men's Czech ski jumping team for the 2017-18 season.

The 27-year-old has been included among a five-strong A-squad for a campaign which includes the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea in February.

Koudelka was 25th in the overall International Ski Federation (FIS) World Cup standings last season.

His best performance on the global circuit came during the 2014-15 campaign, when he placed seventh.

The Winter Olympian also boasts five World Cup victories during his career.

The last of these came in Wisla in Poland on March 4, 2016.

Roman Koudelka has won five World Cup competitions during his career ©Getty Images

Also picked alongside Koudelka are youngsters Tomas Vancura, Vojtech Stursa, Viktor Polasek and Filip Sakala.

Richard Schallert is the head coach of the team, assisted by Jaroslav Simek.

A four-strong women's team has also been selected by the Czech Republic, to be coached by Patrik Chlum.

Barbora Blazkova, Zdenka Pesatova, Stepanka Ptackova and Jana Mrakotova have all been named.