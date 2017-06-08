Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Louise Martin praised the efforts of Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie following the seventh Coordination Commission visit.

The four-day inspection concluded today in the Australian city.

Martin, who has attended two previous CGF Coordination Commission visits, paid tribute to the work Beattie, appointed in May 2016 when he replaced replace Nigel Chamier, has done during his tenure.

"It is hard to believe that Peter Beattie has only been in the post heading up Gold Coast 2018 for just over a year," Martin said.

"So much progress has been made across the partnership.

"I would like to thank Peter, his team and the Games' partners in the Queensland Government, the City of Gold Coast and Commonwealth Games Australia for their leadership and commitment to the Games."

Former Queensland Premier Beattie is the third chairman since Gold Coast was awarded the 2018 Games in 2011.

Chamier, a businessman from Brisbane, had been appointed in May 2012 to replace former Australian swimmer Mark Stockwell.

Stockwel had overseen the successful campaign which saw Gold Coast awarded the Games ahead of Sri Lankan rival Hambantota.

This week's meetings at the Gold Coast 2018 headquarters in Ashmore focused on progress and planning in a number of areas key to the event.

They included budget, governance, partnerships, security and transport.

The seventh Gold Coast 2018 Coordination Commission meeting is due to finish today ©Gold Coast 2018

"The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games are on time, on budget and on track to deliver a truly magical, memorable and meaningful Games," Robertson, CGF vice-president and head of the Coordination Commission, said.

"There has been great progress since the last Coordination Commission, with sensational public demand for tickets, tens of thousands of applications to the volunteer programme and a phenomenally successful Queen's Baton Relay inspiring and engaging communities right now, right around the Commonwealth.

"We must also applaud and acknowledge the Gold Coast 2018 Organising Committee and their partners' work and commitment to the Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) - an important global first to ensure the benefits and opportunities of the Games reach right across Australia."

The RAP is a business initiative documenting what organisations can do within their sphere of influence to contribute to "reconciliation" in Australia, outlining practical actions they can take.

The decision to develop the RAP was taken in 2015, with Gold Coast 2018 claiming it would help to generate awareness and recognise indigenous culture, as well as building respect for traditional land owners.

It is hoped the plan will help to increase understanding of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, in turn increasing respect of the values and heritage of Australia's First Peoples.

The final Coordination Commission meeting is due to held in December before the 2018 Commonwealth Games will then take place between April 4 and 15 next year.