Olympic gold medallist Sara Dosho of Japan retained her number one spot in the 69 kilogram standings as United World Wrestling (UWW) confirmed the top-ranked athletes in each of the eight women's freestyle categories remain unchanged.

Dosho held on to her position after she topped the podium at last month's Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi in India.

Japan dominates the UWW's latest rankings as Rio 2016 gold medallists Helen Maroulis of the United States, Canada's Erica Wiebe and China's world champion Pei Xingru are the only three wrestlers who do not hail from the Asian nation.

Maroulis remains the world number one in the 53kg category, while Wiebe occupies the same position in the 75kg division.

Pei is the top-ranked wrestler at 60kg.

All three athletes have retained their places at the summit of the rankings despite opting to not compete at their recent respective Continental Championships.

Japan sent three wrestlers to the Asian Championships and returned from the Indian city with a haul of five gold medals.

Japan lead the way in five of the eight weight categories ©UWW

Yui Susaki's triumph at 48kg enabled her to keep hold of the number one ranking in the division, while Sae Nanjo achieved the feat in the 55kg category.

Risako Kawai, Olympic gold medallist at 63kg at Rio 2016, won the 60kg crown in New Delhi,.

The other success for Japan came thanks to top-ranked 53kg competitor Mayu Mukaida.

Mukaida reigned supreme in the 53kg category at the continental event.

Kaori Icho remains the number one at 58kg.

The release of the latest ranking list comes prior to the UWW World Championships, due to take place in Paris between August 21 and 27.

The event at the AccorHotels Arena in the French capital, a candidate city for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games,