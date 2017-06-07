Japanese car company Suzuki has signed on as the title sponsor of this year's International Judo Federation (IJF) World Championships in Budapest.

The deal was officially unveiled at a press conference in the Hungarian capital today.

The event, which runs from August 28 to September 3, will now be called the 2017 Suzuki World Judo Championships.

As part of the agreement, seven Suzuki vehicles have been provided to Hungarian judokas.

"Being the title sponsor of such a prestigious event is not just a huge honour, but also a great responsibility," said Abe Yoshinobu, chief executive of Hungarian Suzuki.

"The philosophy of our company and our culture are very similar to what judo represents: concentration, continuous learning, persistence, preparedness or the honesty in competitions.

"On the imaginary tatami these make the Hungarian Suzuki the most successful car factory in Hungary.

"I honestly hope we can help Hungarian judoka by making their preparations easier with the awarded Suzuki vehicles."

Hungarian Judo Association (HJA) President László Tóth, who made the sponsorship announcement alongside Yoshinobu, described the deal as "an exceptional support in Hungarian sports history".

It has also been confirmed that the mixed team competition at the event will be held in the same format as proposed for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The mixed team event will include six men and six women.

The categories will be under-57 kilograms, under-70kg and over-70kg for women and under-73kg, under-90kg and over-90kg for men.

Hungary's capital was chosen to host the World Judo Championships over China, Mongolia and Qatar in March 2015.

Budapest has hosted successful events on the IJF Grand Prix circuit and also staged the European Championships in 2013.

The 2015 IJF World Championships were held in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.