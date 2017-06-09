The Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC) concluded their Olympic Day celebrations by holding an event in Samsun.

Around 500 young people took part in a number of activities in the coastal city.

They participated in sports including mini-golf, handball and basketball, as well as traditional Turkish children's games.

A particular focus was placed on the participation of deaf children in sport with Samsun staging the Deaflympics between July 18 and 30.

Deaf children met with Oli, the mascot of the Sports Culture and Olympic Education Project, and together said "Olympic Day" in sign language.

The TOC hosts Olympic Day events every year to promote fitness, well-being, culture, education and Olympic values among the younger generation.

Youngsters tried out a number of activities and sports ©TOC

A total of 3,000 people have taken part in celebrations across the country this year, in cities including Gaziantep, Muğla, Antalya and Istanbul.

"The TOC are proud to once again join the global celebration of the Olympic Movement and engage thousands of children with fun and interactive sporting activities," said TOC President Uğur Erdener, also the President of World Archery and a vice-president of the International Olympic Committee.

"It is vitally important to the TOC that we continue to educate young people in Turkey on the benefits of sport for their mental and physical well-being, and on the importance of the Olympic values of friendship, excellence and respect.

"This year's activities have been a huge success and we are already looking forward to promoting the vital role sport plays in the development of our society again next year."

Olympic Day is celebrated across the globe on June 23 to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games.