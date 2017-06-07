Japanese tyre and rubber manufacturer Toyo Tires has been appointed as a national partner of the 2017 International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships in London.

The appointment forms part of an increasing commitment to athletics and sporting events by Toyo, which is said to have seen high demand for its products this year.

"Toyo Tires is delighted to be taking a prominent role in the biggest global sporting event of the year," Keishi Inoue, the managing director of Toyo Tires UK, said.

"Dedication, preparation and exacting standards are synonymous with the pursuit of the best performance for both athletes and premium tyre makers."

The 2017 IAAF World Championships is considered the biggest event to be held at the London Stadium since the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Competition is scheduled to take place from August 4 to 13, following on from the World Para Athletics Championships which are also being staged at the London Stadium from July 14 to 23.

It marks the first time both Championships will be hosted in the same city in the same year, with more than 3,000 athletes from more than 200 nations competing over 20 days of action.

The London Stadium will play host to the 2017 IAAF World Championships ©Getty Images

Last month, oil and gas giant BP was announced as a national partner of the London 2017 World Para Athletics Championships.

BP has been a strong supporter of Para-sport, and signed on as a partner of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in 2013.

The company is also a supporter of a number of National Paralympic Committees and Paralympians around the world.

In April, the Co-operative Group was confirmed as a national partner of the London 2017 World Para Athletics Championships and a supporter of the British Para-athletics team.

During the Championships, the Co-op will supply food to the competition's athletes and volunteers.