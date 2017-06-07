The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has announced that the 2018 World Junior Championships will be held in Toronto in Canada.

The governing body has accepted a bid by Badminton Canada to host the World Junior Mixed Team Championships, followed by the individual event.

Action will take place in November 2018 at the Markham Pan Am Centre.

It will be the second time in four years the signature junior events will be staged in the Pan American region, after the 2015 edition took place in Peru's capital Lima.

Canada previously hosted the BWF World Junior Championships in 2004 in Richmond.

"We are pleased to announce the World Juniors will be returning to Canada," said BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer.

"It is again an opportunity to promote badminton in one of our developing confederations.

"We look forward to a wonderful tournament with the best junior players from around the world competing and engaging with each other.

"These events are great exposure for our next generation of stars and it will be exciting to see the young talents getting ready to burst into the top flight."

The President of Badminton Canada, Anil Kaul, and Canadian Olympic Committee Board of Directors member, Martha Deacon, recently presented their country's proposal to BWF Council members.

Sun Feixiang, left, and Chen Yufei, right, are the reigning boys' and girls' singles champions ©BWF/Facebook

The bid included a video endorsement from Frank Scarpitti, the Mayor of Markham, a city just outside of Toronto where the venue is located.

It highlighted the venue's "prime location and technical strength".

Markham Pan Am Centre boasts eight competition and three warm-up courts, seating for 1,000 spectators, a fitness centre and meeting rooms.

Opened in November 2014, the venue was constructed for the 2015 Pan American and Parapan American Games in Toronto.

"We are very excited and pleased to welcome the World Juniors to Canada and to showcase badminton to our multi-cultural community," added Kaul.

"We have lots of people who have migrated from countries with strong badminton traditions so we expect great support for this event.

"We look forward to hosting a world-class tournament of which we can all be proud."

This year's junior tournaments are set to be held in Yogyakarta in Indonesia.

China are the reigning team champions after winning last year's title in Bilbao in Spain.

Their dominance also filtered through to the individual events with Sun Feixiang and Chen Yufei winning the boys' and girls' titles respectively.