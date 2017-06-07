Speed Skating Canada has announced that two-time Olympian Anastasia Bucsis will be joining the governing body.

The 28-year-old, who competed over 500 metres at both Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, has been hired as a coordinator for leadership and operations.

She retired from competitive action in April and will now help with the implementation, communication and organisation of Speed Skating Canada's new strategic plan.

"Speed skating has given me so much and I'm incredibly excited to be part of Speed Skating Canada's family in a new role," said Bucsis.

Anastasia Bucsis has competed at two Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"I'm honoured to contribute to the development of the sport I love, both domestically and internationally."

Bucsis, who retired because of a serious knee injury, will be based in Calgary, working with the governing body's executive team.

"We are very excited to welcome Anastasia to the team," said Speed Skating Canada's chief executive Susan Auch.

"She brings the same passion, work ethic and enthusiasm for this organisation that was required to bring her to two Olympic Games."