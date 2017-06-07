Mastercard has renewed as a worldwide partner of the Rugby World Cup for the 2019 edition in Japan.

The finance giant is partnering with rugby’s showcase event for the third-successive time and will be the preferred card and digital wallet for Japan 2019.

The company will also support the tournament's ticketing programme.

The announcement completes the inventory of six worldwide partners, which also includes Emirates, Heineken, Land Rover, Société Générale and DHL.

"Rugby World Cup 2019 is set to be a very special and ground-breaking event that will reach beyond our traditional audiences to inspire and attract new fans and participants, and our worldwide partners are at the heart of the story," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said.

"We are delighted to be renewing our highly-successful relationship with Mastercard and look forward to generating many unforgettable experiences and moments for rugby fans worldwide.

"We know that Mastercard will make it priceless.

"Significantly, the inventory of worldwide partners has been secured in record time and with record value, which speaks volumes about the global prestige of the tournament as we accelerate towards the exciting prospect of a first Rugby World Cup in Asia and ensures a strong platform for the continued global development of the game."

Mastercard was a worldwide partner of the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England ©Getty Images

It is claimed Mastercard will again create "priceless experiences" for its cardholders and fans, while building excitement in advance of Japan 2019.

They will also provide an exclusive incentive for cardholders to use Mastercard when purchasing Rugby World Cup 2019 tickets.

"This groundbreaking event is a fantastic opportunity for us to engage cardholders and enable them to experience the energy of rugby in ways we have not yet imagined," Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard’s chief marketing and communications officer, said.

"In 2015, we had a blast turning the world oval and are thrilled to be back again for Rugby World Cup 2019."

World Rugby says attention is now turning to the sponsor category, for which it claims "interest is extremely high".

Japanese camera giants Canon have already been confirmed as an official sponsor of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from September 20 to November 2.

Rugby has enjoyed rapid development in Japan, particularly following the team's exploits at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England.

Japan recorded one of the biggest upsets in the sport's history when they earned a famous 34-32 victory over South Africa in Brighton.

The East Asian nation also competed at the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, where Mastercard served as a worldwide partner.