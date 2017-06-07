Discussions on the courses and finish areas were key at the second Coordination Group meeting for the 2021 International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Organising Committee chief executive Paolo Nicoletti welcomed a delegation from the FIS to the Italian resort, including secretary general Sarah Lewis.

Representatives from the Italian Ski Federation (FISI), led by Alpine skiing director Massimo Rinaldi, were also present alongside a party from Infront Sports and Media.

The courses and finish areas were the primary focus, with speed events due to finish at a new location in the Rumerlo area.

This is where women's FIS World Cup races are currently staged.

Slalom races will conclude at a newly constructed finish area, using parts of the 1956 Winter Olympic course.

Work on the transportation system to and from the mid-mountain finish areas will be carried out, while the Italian Government has pledged €40 million (£35 million/$45 million) for installation work, including on the courses.

Roads to Cortina will be upgraded while the Government has approved a decree to the law to facilitate the construction projects.

The courses and finishing areas were a key topic of discussion ©Getty Images

Outdoor inspections were held during the Coordination Group visit, as well as meetings where officials were updated on Cortina's progress.

The corporate identity, logo and volunteer programme were among other areas discussed.

The meeting came after businessman Alessandro Benetton was appointed head of the Cortina 2021 Foundation last month.

He will be responsible for generating a legacy from the Championships.

"This was an extremely valuable visit shortly after the appointment by the Italian Winter Sport Association of Alessandro Benetton as President of the Local Organising Committee," said Lewis.

"During these two days, we could cover many essential areas and look into the road map and timelines to 2021.

"The basis is now in place to advance the planning for the Cortina 2021 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, after recent confirmation of significant support from the Government authorities with construction projects."

This year's FIS Alpine World Championships were held in St Moritz in Switzerland in February, with the biennial event heading to Åre in Sweden in 2019.

Cortina was the only candidate for the 2021 event, which was awarded at the FIS Congress in Cancún in Mexico last year.