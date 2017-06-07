Tickets for sporting competition at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang will cost from ₩16,000 (£11/$14/€12) to ₩50,000 (£34/$44/€39) and are due to go on sale on August 21, the Organising Committee announced today.

The Games in South Korea will take place from March 9 to 18 next year and will welcome around 650 athletes competing in 80 events in six sports.

The most expensive tickets are for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, due to take place on March 9 and 18 respectively.

Tickets range from ₩30,000 (£20/$26/€23) to the highest category of ₩140,000 (£96/$125/€110) for the Opening Ceremony and ₩10,000 (£6/$9/€7.90) to ₩70,000 (£48/$62/€55) for the Closing Ceremony.

Sporting action is cheaper with entry to a number of events including Para-biathlon, wheelchair curling preliminaries and Para-Alpine skiing capped at ₩16,000 (£11/$14/€12).

The latter stages of the wheelchair curling tournament is priced at ₩20,000 (£13/$17/€15) for the semi-finals and ₩40,000 (£27/$35/€31) for medal matches.

Fans can also purchase tickets for snowboard and cross country skiing for ₩16,000 (£11/$14/€12).

The most expensive sporting action is the Para-ice hockey final with tickets costing ₩30,000 (£20/$26/€23) in section B and ₩50,000 (£34/$44/€39) in section A.

The bronze medal match is priced at ₩20,000 (£13/$17/€15) and ₩30,000 (£20/$26/€23) with semi-final tickets costing ₩16,000 (£11/$14/€12) and ₩20,000 (£13/$17/€15).

Preliminary matches in the Para-ice hockey tournament will cost ₩10,000 (£6/$9/€7.90) in section B and ₩16,000 (£11/$14/€12) in section A.

"The Paralympic Winter Games are an extremely important part of Pyeongchang 2018 and its overall success," said Organising Committee President Lee Hee-beom.

"We want to ensure that tickets for the Games are affordable and available to as many people as possible so that the venues can be full of passionate and excited fans who will enjoy this experience, and who will help cheer these amazing athletes on to glory."

Tickets to watch the Para-ice hockey final at the Gangneung Hockey Centre are the most expensive of the sporting action ©Getty Images

All ticket holders will have access to the free Games public transport system and will also get to "enjoy the feast of cultural activities and performances in the Olympic Plaza and around the Olympic Park on the day of their visit".

Coinciding with the 200 days-to-go mark on August 21, those living in South Korea will be able to purchase tickets from the official website, which can be found here.

Fans overseas will be able to buy their tickets from designated Authorised Ticket Resellers in their home countries.

From November, tickets will also be available to buy across South Korea at main airports, high-speed railway stations, Seoul City Hall, Gangwon Provincial Office, Gangneung City Hall and through other Government organisations.

"The Paralympic Winter Games are a once in a lifetime opportunity for the Korean people to see the world's best Paralympians in action," added Sir Philip Craven, President of the International Paralympic Committee.

"The high performance sport will act as a catalyst to social inclusion in Korea.

"Tickets are great value for money and I am confident that those who attend the Games will, at first, be surprised by what they see.

"They will then be inspired by the outstanding performances of the Paralympians and excited for what the human body can achieve.

"The Games are not to be missed."