The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has recognised a new move pioneered by American Donnell Whittenburg on the rings.

The triple salto backward piked element will now be known as "The Whittenburg" in tribute to the 22-year-old.

He first performed it during the apparatus finals of the World Challenge Cup in Koper in Slovenia last month.

Artistic gymnasts can have elements named after them if they debut them in an official FIG competition.

The move must be completed without a large deduction error.

It means that their names can live on in the sport, even after retirement.

The FIG's Technical Committee approved The Whittenburg and will now add it to the governing body's Code of Points.

The American has won two bronze medals at the World Championships, including on the vault in Glasgow in 2015.

He was also part of the United States team which came third in Nanning a year earlier.

In 2015, Whittenburg helped the US to team gold at the Pan American Games in Toronto.

He is also the 2015 and 2016 US champion on rings.