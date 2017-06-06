Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus and Germany's Julia Görges have won the latest Fed Cup Heart Awards of 2017 after their performances in the semi-finals and play-offs.

The awards are an International Tennis Federation (ITF) imitative which recognises players who compete in the prestigious women's team competition.

Six awards have now been handed out in 2017, with players needing to represent their country with "distinction" to qualify, as well as showing "exceptional courage" and "outstanding commitment" to their team.

Twenty-three-year-old Belarus player Sasnovich won both of her singles rubbers as her country beat Switzerland 3-2 in April to book their place in their first Fed Cup Final against the United States.

She ousted Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 before defeating Timea Bacsinszky, a player ranked 60 places higher than her, 6-2, 7-6 at the Chizhovka Arena in Minsk.

As a result of winning the award, Sasnovich has been awarded a cheque for $10,000 (£7,750/€8,875) which she can donate to her chosen charity.

"This is so unexpected for me as I received such an award last year," she said.

"For this reason this is even more pleasant for me.

Julia Görges of Germany was recognised for her performance in the Fed Cup play-offs ©Getty Images

"I want to say thank you not only to those people who have found time to vote for me, but also to those who have created such a charity project.

"If this money helps at least one person, I would be so happy."

American pair CoCo Vandeweghe and Bethanie Mattek-Sands were also shortlisted for the award, along with Sasnovich's team-mate Aryna Sabalenka.

Belarus will host the Fed Cup Final on November 11 and 12.

Germany's Görges won both of her singles clashes as her country won their play-off against Ukraine 3-2 to seal a World Group berth in the 2018 tournament.

She came from behind to beat Elina Svitolina 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in her first match on April 22 at Stuttgart's Porsche Arena.

A day later, she saw off Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-4.

Görges has been awarded a prize of $6,000 (£4,600/€5,300) for charity.

ITF President David Haggerty said: "Fed Cup by BNP Paribas creates new heroes in every round, and both players' fighting qualities and strong team spirit in April were a perfect example of how players can rise to the challenge of representing their country."