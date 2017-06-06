Five of the six men's freestyle gold medallists from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games find themselves atop of their respective categories in the United World Wrestling (UWW) rankings for June.

The latest update in the rankings comes on the back of the five continental championships held in April and May.

Rio 2016 gold medallists Vladimir Khinchegashvili of Georgia and Taha Akgul of Turkey won the 61 kilograms and 125kg titles respectively at last month's European Championships in Serbian city Novi Sad to reassert their number one status.

Khinchegashvili, the Olympic champion at 57kg, defended his continental crown and moved to the summit of the 61kg standings after reigning world champion Logan Stieber of the United States slipped to third following a semi-final exit at last month’s Pan-American Championships in Salvador da Bahia in Brazil.

Stieber’s fellow American Kyle Snyder, meanwhile, sits top of the 97kg rankings after the Olympic champion secured the weight category’s Pan-American title.

Rio 2016 57kg silver medallist Rei Higuchi of Japan has been less successful at 61kg this year, taking bronze medals at the Yarygin Grand Prix in Russia in January and at last month’s Asian Championships in India’s capital New Delhi.

It has seen him slump to number five in the heavier class.

With Khinchegashvili and Higuchi now ranked at 61kg, former world champion and Rio 2016 bronze medallist Hassan Rahimi takes over the top spot at 57kg.

Georgia's Vladimir Khinchegashvili sits top of the men's 61kg freestyle rankings ©UWW

It gives Iran a new number one after Hassan Yazdani Charati moved to number two at 86kg behind fellow Rio 2016 gold medallist Abdulrashid Sadulaev of Russia.

Sadulaev has largely been missing from recent action along with the other members of Russia’s top-ranked quartet, which includes Soslan Ramonov at 65kg, Magomed Kurbanaliev at 70kg and Aniuar Geduev at 74kg.

It has led to speculation about who will be on the mats for the country at the World Championships in Paris from August 21 to 26.

Two names being touted are Ilyas Bekbulatov and Dauren Kurugliev, who claimed the 65kg and 86kg titles at the European Championships and occupy third place in their respective categories.

Italy’s Frank Chamizo defeated defending champion Magomedmurad Gadzhiev of Poland in the 70kg final at the European Championships and has edged up to number two in that weight division behind Rio 2016 gold medallist Ramonov.

Rio 2016 bronze medallist Soner Demirtas of Turkey retained his 74kg European crown with victory in the final over Azerbaijan’s Murad Suleymanov to climb to number two in the rankings

Geduev, the Rio 2016 silver medallist, has held onto first place.