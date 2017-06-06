The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has called for applications for its classification research grant scheme after the organisation officially launched the project today.

International Federations (IFs), International Organisations of Sports for the Disabled and Recognised IFs are able to apply for a grant.

They have until July 15 to submit their applications, with the IPC due to inform those who have been successful by October 1.

The grants will help to "develop sport-specific, evidence-based classification systems as defined in the 2015 IPC Athlete Classification Code", according to the IPC.

IPC medical and scientific director Peter van der Vliet said he hoped the scheme would go towards strengthening classification systems and would "lead to a higher degree of confidence in classification by Para athletes".

"The IPC has launched this classification research grant scheme to facilitate its members to access funding for classification research," he said.

"Classification is the backbone of Paralympic sport and we hope this initiative will help members to conduct multi-disciplinary scientific research to improve or revise their own sport specific classification systems as expected under the 2015 IPC Athlete Classification Code.

"Such research must be evidence-based and focus on the relationship between impairment and key sport determinants.

"Athlete input must be solicited to assist in research and improvement in classification systems.

"We hope such involvement will strengthen the classification systems and lead to a higher degree of confidence in classification by Para athletes."

Classification is thought to be one of the main concerns within the Paralympic Movement.

IPC Athletes’ Council chairperson Chelsey Gotell said the scheme provided a great opportunity for athletes to have an input in the classification process ©Getty Images

Last August, prior to the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the IPC said they had found no evidence of intentional misrepresentation - where an athlete or governing body attempts to cheat the system by gaining a more favourable classification - in swimming after they conducted a "thorough examination" of 16 cases.

Earlier this year, a UK Athletics (UKA) review into the classification of Para-athletes revealed some concern that the system is "open to exploitation".

It identified several methods which could be used for intentional misrepresentation, including athletes with neurological conditions arriving at classification evaluations with prior fatigue.

Other ways highlighted were athletes altering their medical diagnostic form and/or supporting evidence prior to submitting it to UKA, and athletes presenting medical reports from doctors who are sympathetic to the athlete.

"As Paralympic athletes, the success of our sporting career revolves around the implementation of a fair and transparent classification system," IPC Athletes' Council chairperson Chelsey Gotell, a swimmer, said.

"As the Paralympic Movement continues to grow, it is imperative to ensure the classification system evolves with it.

"One of the biggest priorities of the IPC Athletes' Council is to continue to find ways to give the athlete community a stronger voice, providing them every opportunity possible to be educated, aware and involved in the decisions that inevitably allow them to thrive on the field of play.

"The classification research grant scheme is a great opportunity for the athlete community to be front and centre in providing direct and tangible input into the future of classification within our respective sports."