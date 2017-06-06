Tokyo 2020 held a litter collection competition as part of their pledge to raise awareness about the environment.

The event in the Japanese capital, which took place to mark World Environment Day, was held in the Jingu area of Tokyo, close to the site of the new Olympic Stadium.

Athletes and staff from the Brazilian embassy in Tokyo, as well as employees of sponsor corporations affiliated with Tokyo 2020's sustainability network, took part in the event.

Twenty teams of around five members participated, with a goal of collecting the most litter from the area in a set amount of time.

Points were awarded for different categories of litter, such as discarded cigarettes and plastic bottles.

It is claimed the event helped participants gain a better grasp of the need to guard the environment in the build-up to the Games in three years' time.

"Although Japan is generally quite a clean country, we need to clean up our towns even more now given the large number of overseas visitors we'll be welcoming to Tokyo 2020," Japanese race walker Hirooki Arai, who won a bronze medal in the 50 kilometres event at last year's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, said.

"We hope that they will feel that Tokyo is an exceptionally clean town when they are here."

Tokyo 2020 have vowed to continue to support various worthy causes during the countdown to the Games.

"Sport is a powerful tool for change, especially for the young, and our team was very happy to participate in today’s event," added Pedro Peixoto, foreign service officer at the Embassy of Brazil.

"Brazil and Japan have a long and very deep relationship, and I think the people of Brazil are very excited about the Tokyo 2020 Games."

Daisuke Uehara, a Para ice-hockey player, said the event also made participants realise the importance of accessibility in the city.

"This event was not just about picking up litter; my team also realised how important accessibility is in a city like Tokyo, and the extent to which litter and other obstacles can get in people's way," said Uehara.

"I also think that knowing the town as well as we do helps us to identify the places where support for wheelchair users is most needed."