Mongolian Judo Association President Battulga Khaltmaa has said he is ready for his chance to become his home nation's leader as their general election nears.

On June 26, the 54-year-old will be one of the three main candidates on ballot papers in the Asian country after being nominated as the Democratic Party’s candidate for President.

He will face off with Mongolian People’s Party candidate Miyeegombyn Enkbold and Sainkhuugiin Ganbaatar of the Mongolian People’s Revolutionary Party.

The winner of the vote will replace Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj of the Democratic Party, leader of the country since 2009.

Khaltmaa has been President of the Mongolian Judo Association since 2006.

Naidangiin Tuvshinbayar became Mongolia's first Olympic gold medallist when he won the men's judo 100kg competition at Beijing 2008 ©Getty Images

Under his leadership, Mongolia won their first Olympic gold medal when judoka Naidangiin Tuvshinbayar topped the men’s 100 kilogram competition at Beijing 2008.

He went on to win a silver medal four years later in London, despite suffering from a torn ligament in his left knee.

Speaking about the upcoming election, Khaltmaa said he was confident going into the vote.

"I am ready for the election," he said.

"Mongolians will triumph."