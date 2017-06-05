Gold Coast 2018 have appointed two authorised travel agents (ATAs) to provide official packages for next year's Commonwealth Games.

Deals have been struck with both Flight Centre Travel Group and ATPI Sports Events.

The companies now have exclusive rights to sell travel packages in Australia and a number of other Commonwealth countries and territories.

Both will be able to offer itineraries which include tickets to events at the Games, as well as flights, transpsort and accommodation.

These will be available for fans from late June.

Tickets for attractions in Queensland and the rest of Australia will also be available.

"ATPI and Flight Centre are currently receiving expressions of interest for these services through the Gold Coast 2018 website and via their own channels," said Organising Committee chief executive Mark Peters.

"At this stage the ATAs are mainly dealing with travel and accommodation queries and their activity will ramp up later this month when they are able to promote their travel packages inclusive of Games tickets."

The Commonwealth Games will take place between April 4 and 15 next year.

Packages including tickets to events, such as rugby sevens at Robina Stadium, will be available from this month ©Getty Images

"As an official Gold Coast 2018 ATA we are pleased to be able to offer our customers the chance to enjoy the entire Queensland experience beyond the sporting stadiums and competition venues," said Tom Walley, an executive general manager at Flight Centre.

"This is a great chance to promote the Gold Coast as one of Australia's leading holiday destinations to both our domestic and international travellers.

"We will sell tickets as event packages with accommodation included, so whether it's for the family or a luxury stay, we'll be able to help our customers find the best accommodation options on the Gold Coast."

ATPI chief executive Graham Ramsey added: "We are very proud to be an ATA for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games that is now under 12 months away.

"The appointment of ATPI is a testament to the expertise of our Australian team and their local knowledge.

"We are confident that our long-standing association with sporting bodies, our proven sporting event management service model and extensive travel experience will ensure that we offer the best possible services to all those involved with Gold Coast 2018 so they can in turn cheer on the athletes in their quest for sporting success."