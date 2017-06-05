A new Board was elected by the Boccia International Sports Federation (BISFed) during the governing body's General Assembly in Hong Kong.

Martin Lam of Hong Kong, Portugal's Marta Mascharenas, Marcela Rambon of Colombia and Greece's Dina Sotiriadi all secured a place on the Board.

Jon Morgan, a representative of UK Boccia, was appointed treasurer during the meeting hosted by the Hong Kong Paralympic Committee & Sports Association for the Physically Disabled.

The Board has been tasked with focusing on a "clear plan to continue to grow the sport".

This includes four key objectives - create ever more opportunities for athletes to compete, implement a revised world ranking system, improve the presentation of boccia at major competitions and keep the sport clean.

During the BISFed's second General Assembly, President David Hadfield gave a progress report, where he praised the increase in membership of the world governing body.

Retiring vice-president Joaquim Viegas was appointed as the BISFed's honorary vice-president for life ©BISFed

The BISFed now has 60 members, with four affiliate members.

Hadfield also hailed the "Making Boccia Accessible" project.

So far it has introduced the sport to more than 10,000 new players.

The new competition system, launched in April of this year, was also discussed, along with the introduction of revised rules.

Portugal's retiring vice-president Joaquim Viegas was also appointed as the BISFed's honorary vice-president for life "in recognition of his dedicated and outstanding service to boccia over more than 30 years".

Viegas has acted as a technical delegate for boccia at seven Paralympic Games and played a key role in the formation of the BISFed in 2013.