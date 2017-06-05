Pyeongchang 2018 have handed the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) over to Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) after construction work on the shell of the building was completed.

The facility in the Alpenia resort will be a major hub of media activity at the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in South Korea next year.

Concerns about progress at the facility had been expressed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) but organisers POCOG are now keen to stress that they are on track.

"With approximately eight months until the Olympic Winter Games, handing over the IBC to OBS is another meaningful milestone," said Pyeongchang 2018 President Lee Hee-beom.

"The IBC will bring the Games to billions across the globe and Pyeongchang 2018 will support OBS to deliver the best conditions for broadcasters around the world."

OBS is responsible for providing images and sounds from Olympic Games to companies which possess television and radio rights.

They will now be able to start kitting out the IBC with necessary equipment.

This work is expected to take place until October, when the facilities will be used for the first time.

"Today's technical handover of the IBC by the Organising Committee means that we are firmly on track to deliver the infrastructure required for the broadcast operation as per our plans," OBS chief executive Yiannis Exarchos said.

"POCOG should be commended for the quality of technical work it has undertaken to ensure a smooth fit-out process."

Television studios are on the roof to allow views of the area ©Pyeongchang 2018

Nikolaos Tarantos, the OBS construction manager, added: "OBS is highly satisfied with the quality of the IBC construction and the level of cooperation we have had since the first day of the project.

"Together with the OBS engineering team, it is our turn now to take up the responsibility of assembling all the necessary infrastructure and connectivity to provide the broadcasters with the best conditions to operate."

Nearly 4,000 hours of footage is expected to be transmitted across the world from the Pyeongchang IBC.

It will become home to around 6,000 members of staff and be operational 24-hours a day.

Construction began in December 2015, with the 51,024 square metre building one of the largest venues which will be used at the Games.

Television studios will be housed on the top floor to allow live reports featuring the surrounding view of Alpensia in the background.

Edit suites, control rooms and offices will also be part of the building, as well as shops and cafes.

Previous Winter Olympic Games have needed a second broadcast centre, but at Pyeongchang this will not be required.

The venue is due to be fully operational on January 9.

This will be exactly a month before the Olympic Opening Ceremony.