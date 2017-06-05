Qatari companies Nakheel Landscapes and Gulf Contracting have been awarded the contracts to build team training sites for the 2022 World Cup.

The two firms will work closely with the Organising Committee to deliver the training venues for the 32 nations who are due to compete in the tournament.

Each country will be provided with a team base camp during the competition, which will include training facilities and accommodation.

The team base camps will be paired with training sites for the exclusive use of each participating nation.

The Aspire Zone, Qatar University, Doha Golf Course, Al Sailiya and the West Bay have been chosen as the locations.

FIFA and Qatar 2022 have not yet agreed on the number of training camps, which must include two FIFA-compliant, floodlit, natural grass pitches, ancillary facilities and changing rooms, team parking areas and spectator areas for public training sessions.

Nakheel Landscapes, established in Doha in 1998, will build all the training site facilities including site infrastructure, FIFA compliant pitches, as well as completing external works and landscaping.

Gulf Contracting, which have been running for over five decades, will be responsible for specialist works for buildings to be used as ancillary facilities and changing rooms.

The two companies will work closely with the Organising Committee to deliver the training venues for the 32 nations who are due to compete in the tournament ©Qatar 2022

"Team training sites are an essential part of a successful tournament, and we are dedicated to delivering the best quality training sites for an exceptional experience for the teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup," Hassan Al Thawadi, the secretary general of the Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said.

"Awarding two Qatari companies the contact to build these facilities is a sign of our commitment to encouraging local companies to take part in the first World Cup in the region, leaving a lasting economic legacy for years to come.”

Construction at World Cup sites has been one of the main concerns in the build-up to the 2022 tournament amid claims migrant workers are being mistreated.

Last month, Amnesty International hit out at organisers again, claiming the human rights abuses are continuing, after the newly refurbished Khalifa International Stadium opened.

The 40,000-capacity venue, which is due to host matches up to the quarter-final stage, became the first World Cup stadium to be finished.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was among the 40,000 strong crowd who saw Al Sadd, led by Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi Hernández, defeat Al Rayyan 2-1 to lift the 2017 Emir Cup, Qatar's most prestigious trophy, to mark the occasion.