Nakorn Ratchasima in Thailand will host the 2019 edition of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Junior Championships, it has been announced here.

The 2018 edition had been awarded last week to Bendigo in Australia.

This marks the first World Junior Championships to be awarded to Thailand and the first to be held in Asia since an edition in Shanghai in China in 2014.

Nakorn Ratchasima lies in Isan Province in the north east of the country and is the third largest city in terms of population.

Action is expected to take place in the Terminal 21 Korat shopping centre, the Thailand Table Tennis Association said.

A specific date have not yet been announce but the sport's showpiece under-18 event usually takes place either in the last week of November or the first week of December.

The World Junior Championships was awarded during an ITTF Board of Directors meeting ©ITTF

This year's World Junior Championships is due to be held in Riva del Gardo in Italy from November 26 until December 3.

The 2019 competition was awarded at an ITTF Board of Directors meeting here during the World Championships, which are due to finish tomorrow.

Thai capital Bangkok is also scheduled to host the 2020 ITTF World Cadet Challenge.

Other editions of the event - essentially a World Championships for under-15 athletes - were allocated to Tottori in Japan in 2019 and Cetniewo in Poland for 2020.

"After a hard-fought election campaign, I was very happy to see the ITTF Board of Directors very united, and motivated to work with me and the newly elected Executive Committee to achieve ITTF's goals and drive the sport forward," said ITTF President Thomas Weikert.

Weikert defeated Belgium's former world number one Jean-Michel Saive by 118 votes to 90 in the election on Wednesday (May 31).