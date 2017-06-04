India began the defence of their International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy title with a comfortable victory over Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham after the match went ahead amid heightened security following a terrorist attack in London last night.

Seven people were killed and 48 people injured in the incident last night, where three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before continuing to stab others at Borough Market in the capital city.

The attackers were shot dead by police.

The attack, the third to have hit England since March, occurred just over two miles from The Oval, one of the venues being used for the tournament.

In a statement released before the match, the ICC confirmed all team hotels went into lockdown and said there would be a "significantly enhanced police and security presence" at the contest between India and Pakistan.

A minute's silence was held before the first ball was bowled.

When play got underway, India set Pakistan a daunting target of 320 to win a rain-affected Group B match, which was reduced to 289 from 41 overs.

Rohit Sharma led the Indian charge with 91, while captain Virat Kohli continued his impressive form by hitting 81 off 68 balls.

Yuvraj Singh put in a man-of-the-match display, scoring 53 off just 32 deliveries.

Rohit Sharma top scored for India with 91 runs as they beat neighbours Pakistan at Edgbaston ©Getty Images

Singh's innings helped propel India to a total which proved insurmountable for Pakistan, who fell to a crushing 124-run defeat against their bitterest rivals.

Opener Azhar Ali had given Pakistan a decent platform with a half-century but they were unable to build on it, losing their last seven wickets for 73 runs.

"With bat and ball we were nine out of ten, in the field we were six today," said Kohli.

"If we tune that up to eight or nine we will be a strong side, it was a very complete game for us.

"Skill-wise we were clinical, in the field is something we can improve on.

"We are delighted with all of our batsman scoring runs.

"Rohit needed runs under his belt, he's not played us for a while.

"The middle order was outstanding and Yuvi was outstanding.

"I felt like a club batter next to him.

"He's a game changer with the bat."

The tournament is due to tomorrow when Australia play Bangladesh in Group A at The Oval, where there is expected to be a big security operation.