Ratchanok Intanon claimed the women's singles title on home soil at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Thailand Open today.

Intanon, the tournament's top seed, defeated compatriot Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a three-game thriller at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

The final saw the two Thai players compete against each other just a week after helping their country to the mixed team bronze medal at the 2017 Sudirman Cup on the Gold Coast.

Intanon, the 2013 world champion and former world number one, took the opening game 21-18 before Ongbamrungphan levelled the contest by taking the second 21-12.

Currently ranked eighth in the world, Intanon showed her superiority by going on to see out the match, taking the third and decisive game 21-16 to clinch victory in the Grand Prix Gold level event.

The men's final was also a thriller as India's Sai Praneeth Bhamidipati came from behind to take the title.

Jonatan Christie of Indonesia, seeded fourth in Bangkok, went in front after taking the opening game 21-17.

Praneeth Bhamidipati, currently ranked 22 in the world, brought the match level after taking the second 21-18.

He then wrapped up the title by winning the third 21-19 to win in one hour and 11 minutes.

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie, pictured, was beaten in the men's singles final by India's Sai Praneeth Bhamidipati ©Getty Images

The Chinese pairing of He Jiting and Du Yue took the mixed doubles crown with a 21-13, 16-21, 21-12 win over Malaysia's Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai.

Singapore's Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu silenced the home crowd when they secured the women's doubles title.

After beating another Thai pair yesterday to reach the final, they saw off Chayanit Chaladchalam and Phataimas Muenwong 21-12, 21-12 today.

Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto of Indonesia prevailed in the final of the men's doubles.

After defeating the English pairing of Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis, who were Rio 2016 bronze medallists, in the semi-finals, they claimed a straight games 21-16, 21-16 win over Raphael Beck and Peter Kaesbauer of Germany.