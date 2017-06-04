Corinna Kuhnle of Austria and Alexander Slafkovsky of Slovakia each secured gold medals on the final day of the European Canoe Association (ECA) Canoe Slalom European Championships in Ljubljana.

Slafkovsky brilliantly defended the C1 title he also won in 2014 and 2016.

The seven-time world team champion clocked a blistering time of 88.92sec at the Tacen Whitewater Course on the Sava River.

It saw him finish a mammoth 2.71 seconds in front of Swiss silver medal winner Thomas Koechlin in the Slovenian capital.

Michal Martikán took a second Slovakian medal with bronze in 93.82.

The 38-year-old is a five-time Olympic medallist who won gold medals at Atlanta 1996 and Beijing 2008.

Corinna Kuhnle of Austria took a maiden European title ©ECA

Martikán has now taken nine individual C1 medals at European level, including silver behind his team-mate last year and four straight victories between 2007 and 2010.

Kuhnle claimed a first European title today after a previous best of silver in 2010.

The 2010 and 2011 world champion clocked 95.37 in the women's K1 event to defeat Stefanie Horn of Italy by 1.01 seconds.

Marie-Zelia LaFont of France finished a further 0.56 back in third.

Home hope Urša Kragelj, a silver medallist last year, could only finish eighth today.