Emmanuelle Assmann has been re-elected President of the French Paralympic and Sports Committee (CPSF).

Assmann, a wheelchair fencer and winner of a Paralympic bronze medal in the team épée at Athens 2004, secured a second term in office at the CPSF's Elective General Assembly.

The event took place at France's high performance sports centre, INSEP, located in capital city Paris.

She was initially elected President in May 2013, succeeding Gérard Masson.

"I am honoured to receive once again your support and confidence and I am proud to belong to this movement who by its engagement and expertise brings a contribution to a society which is inclusive where differences are seen and accepted," Assmann said.

"Together, we have already accomplished great things, but even bigger things are to come.

"I will offer the best of my passion and energy during this second term with the will to continue to help grow the Paralympic Movement.

"It will be a collective effort on the part of the administrative council and the federation members, which I know will be a great success thanks to the involvement of each and every one of them."

Assmann was the Chef de Mission of the French team for the Sochi 2014 Paralympic Winter Games and was awarded the Légion d'Honneur, France's highest decoration, in 2015.

At Sochi 2014, France finished fifth on the medal table.

They won 12 medals in total, made up of five golds, three silvers and four bronzes.

Nantenin Keita, winner of the the women's 400 metres T13 category, was among France's nine Paralympic gold medallists at Rio 2016 as the team finished 12th overall ©Getty Images

Under Assmann's leadership, the French team at Rio 2016 finished in 12th place.

They won a total of 28 medals - nine gold, five silver and 14 bronze.

Assmann's re-election coincides with Paris bidding against Los Angeles to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In February, Paris 2024 co-chairman Tony Estanguet and Assmann met with International Paralympic Committee President Sir Philip Craven and chief executive Xavier Gonzalez to discuss the bid.

Paris 2024 have vowed to be "a true catalyst for transformation and the development of stronger foundations for Paralympic sport".

"Together with the whole French sport family, we are going to bring all our resources to make the Paris 2024 bid a success and I am so happy that the Paralympics have such an important place in the bid," Assmann said.

"With Paris 2024, we will be able to leave an extraordinary legacy, making the city and sport accessible to all and last but not least to change perception of differences."

A host city is due to be chosen at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Lima on September 13.

Although both Paris and Los Angeles are battling for the 2024 Games, there is increasing speculation that the IOC will also award the 2028 edition in Peru.

The IOC Executive Board are due to meet on June 9 to consider plans to award both Games this year.