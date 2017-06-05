A total of €650,000 (£569,000/$733,000) in development funding has been made available for Para-sport projects after the Agitos Foundation launched the fifth edition of their grant support programme.

Members of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) can apply for grants worth up to €40,000 (£35,000/$45,000) as part of the scheme.

The money can be used for awareness campaigns, education, training of coaches, classifiers and technical officials, research projects and equipment in both summer and winter sports.

"Since its launch in 2013 the Grant Support Programme has made a significant impact on the Paralympic Movement with more than one in three IPC members benefitting from financial support," IPC President Sir Philip Craven said.

"The quality and quantity of applications increases year-on-year and we are confident that the projects we support this year will not only strengthen the Paralympic Movement but provide more access to Para-sport around the world."

According to the IPC, 47 National Paralympic Committees, four regional organisations, 17 International Federations and four International Organisations of Sports for the Disabled have benefited from the grant support programme so far.

IPC President Sir Philip Craven has praised the impact of the grant support programme on Paralympic sport ©Getty Images

A total of 126 Para-sport development projects across the world have been launched as a result of the programme, which has invested around €2.6 million (£2.3 million/$2.9 million) since its launch four years ago.

The IPC claim this has made a huge impact on the growth of the Paralympic Movement.

This year the Agitos Foundation is calling for proposals from NPCs and regional organisations in the areas of athlete talent identification, Paralympic Movement awareness, national sport technical education, and opportunities for Para-athletes from grassroots to the high performance level.

They are also asking for projects to prepare athletes to become ambassadors for the Paralympic Movement.

The projects must start after October 1 and conclude before September 30 next year, with the deadline for applications due on July 14.

Set up in 2012, the Agitos Foundation, the development arm of the IPC aims to develop Para-sport so that it can help improve lives around the world.