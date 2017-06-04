Former Guatemala Football Federation (FENAFUTG) secretary general and judge Héctor Trujillo has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy charges in connection with the widespread FIFA corruption scandal.

Trujillo, arrested on a Walt Disney cruise ship in December 2015, gave the plea before United States District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn in New York City.

The 63-year-old has also been ordered to forfeit $175,000 (£136,000/€155,000) he received in "kickbacks" during his role in the scandal, which has seen more than 40 officials and entities indicted on criminal charges.

Trujillo, a judge in the Guatemalan Constitutional Court before his arrest, denied wrongdoing in January 2016 but has now accepted the allegations against him.

He is due to be sentenced on September 20 and could be given 20-year jail terms for each count.

According to prosecutors, Trujillo earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in illicit kickbacks relating to media and marketing rights for qualifier matches for the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, due to be held in Russia and Qatar respectively.

The former President of the Guatemala Football Federation Héctor Trujillo faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy charges ©Getty Images

Brayan Jimenez, the former President of FENAFUTG, was among those who also benefitted from the scheme.

He pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy charges last July.

It was initially claimed that Trujillo accepted two bribe payments from Media World, an affiliate of Spanish media company Imagina Group.

This allegedly included a six-figure sum which was split in relation to marketing and media rights for qualifying matches for next year's World Cup.

The indictment also revealed that the other payment, which Trujillo allegedly solicited and accepted, was thought to be around $200,000 (£155,000/€177,000) for rights to qualifiers for the 2022 tournament.

Announcing the indictment on December 3, Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Trujillo was "purportedly dispensing justice by day while allegedly soliciting bribes and selling his influence within FIFA".