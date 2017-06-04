The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has announced it will develop a "duty of care code" to outline policies and procedures regarding misconduct in the sport.

The document will detail procedures ranging from prevention and education to reporting, investigation and sanctions.

Gymnastics was rocked last year when former members of the United States national team made allegations of sexual abuse against an ex-team doctor.

Jessica Howard, the US national rhythmic gymnastics champion from 1999 to 2001, and Jeanette Antolin, a Pan American Games silver medallist, spoke about the alleged abuse on the CBS 60 Minutes programme in February.

Atlanta 1996 Olympic gold medallist Dominique Moceanu and Sydney 2000 bronze medallist Jamie Dantzscher joined Howard in testifying to a Senate Committee in Washington D.C, with the aim of protecting young athletes from abuse in March.

Dantzscher also filed a lawsuit against Nassar in California last September as "Jane Doe".

Nassar remains in jail awaiting trial on state charges of child sexual abuse, as well as Federal child pornography charges.

"I declare that we will not tolerate abuse or sexual harassment in the gymnastics community," said Japan's FIG President Morinari Watanabe.

"In the sporting community, we observe the rules because we are educated to do so.

"But rules cannot be observed only through education and legislation.

"Severe sanctions are needed.

"The same level of severe measures as anti-doping is necessary for eradicating harassment."

Members of the US national gymnastics team have spoken out about sexual abuse they claimed to have suffered while being treated by Lawrence Nassar ©Michigan Attorney General's Office

After becoming FIG President in January, Watanabe set up a working group to review the governing body's existing rules.

This group, comprised of Canada's Slava Corn, Jane Allen of Australia and FIG's American technical coordinator Steve Butcher, held meetings in Lausanne on May 31 and June 1.

Corn stepped down last year as a vice-president of the FIG after 24 years and Allen is the current chief executive of British Gymnastics.

In an effort to assist the FIG's Member Federations, they established the principles of the duty of care code to provide a series of supporting procedures, which are intended to serve as the acceptable standard when adopting and implementing safeguarding policies.

It will now be the responsibility of each member federation to adopt and implement the policy.

"Winning medals is important but this should not be at the expense of the duty of care towards our athletes, coaches and members involved in gymnastics," Watanabe added.

"Everybody has the responsibility to identify and prevent misconduct, harassment and abuse."

The FIG will also develop educational material and provide opportunities to share case studies of best practice to further assist member federations.

The working group has recommended the establishment of an Ethics and Welfare Unit within the FIG's headquarters in Switzerland.