New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) chief executive Kereyn Smith has received the C.K. Doig Leadership Award.

She was given the prestigious prize at the annual New Zealand Sport and Recreation Awards in Auckland.

The accolade is given to someone in the sporting world who "displays outstanding leadership in relation to their organisation or the sector as a whole".

New Zealand enjoyed their most successful Olympic campaign under Smith's guidance, winning 18 medals at Rio 2016 in August.

This beat their previous best of 13 which they achieved at both Seoul 1988 and London 2012.

In Rio, their tally included four gold medals.

Smith has also been recognised for her work to increase the participation of women in sport, across all roles and functions.

Mahé Drysdale's single sculls rowing gold contributed to New Zealand's best-ever Olympics at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

"The NZOC worked really hard in 2016 and it was a fantastic year for Olympic sport in New Zealand, so it's great to have that recognised," she said.

"The excellent work we've been able to achieve is testament to a great team and Board, who have helped to shape our direction."

Smith is also a vice president of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and a member of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Coordination Commission for the 2024 Games.

In addition, she sits on the IOC's Sport and Active Society Commission.

"Kereyn's record as a leader in New Zealand and internationally is remarkable," said Sport New Zealand chief executive Peter Miskimmin.

"A best ever Olympic Games is just the latest achievement for someone who is a true leader in our sector and a fierce advocate for building women's profile and participation."