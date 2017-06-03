Home favourites Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Nikita Liamin will meet the United States’ Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena in the final of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Beach World Tour event in Moscow after both pairings came through their two matches today.

Eighth seeds Krasilnikov and Liamin claimed a 21-18, 21-15 win over Poland’s Maciej Rudol and Jakub Szalankiewicz in the quarter-finals before defeating top-seeded Latvians Aleksandrs Samoilovs and Janis Smedins 21-14, 21-17 in the penultimate round at the Vodny Stadium Beach Sports Centre.

They will now go on to contest tomorrow’s final against Dalhausser and Lucena, who beat Poland’s Michal Bryl and Grzegorz Fijalek 21-19, 18-21, 15-8 in the last eight and then overcame Russia’s Oleg Stoyanovskiy and Artem Yarzutkin 21-14, 21-17 in the semi-finals.

"I think it was experience that made the difference in this match," Dalhausser said about playing the 20-year-old Stoyanovskiy and 21-year-old Yarzutkin.

Samoilovs and Smedins will go up against Stoyanovskiy and Yarzutkin in tomorrow’s bronze medal match, prior to the final.

Top seeds Talita Antunes and Larissa Franca are through to the women's final ©FIVB

The line-up for the women’s final was also determined today with top seeds Talita Antunes and Larissa Franca of Brazil set to battle it out for gold against 11th-seeded Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat of the US.

Antunes and Franca won an all-Brazilian semi-final with a 23-21, 18-21, 15-10 victory over Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda "Duda" Lisboa.

The duo earlier posted a 21-19, 21-17 quarter-final win at the expense of Australia’s Louise Bawden and Taliqua Clancy.

Competing in only their second FIVB World Tour event together, Ross and Sweat saw off two German pairings today.

They firstly beat Karla Borger and Margareta Kozuch 14-21, 21-19, 15-12 and then defeated Victoria Bieneck and Isabel Schneider 21-15, 19-21, 17-15.

"We had our ups and downs, obviously we started really strong," Sweat said after the semi-final.

"But then they cleaned up the second set.

"I am glad we stuck together and found a way to win."

Antunes and Franca will be contesting their third-straight gold medal match in Moscow, where they won the 2015 title and finished second last year.

Tomorrow’s bronze medal match pits Bednarczuk and Duda against Bieneck and Schneider.