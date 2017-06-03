The Hungarian Baseball and Softball Federation (MOBSSZ) officially opened the country's first softball field capable of hosting international matches.

The facility in capital city Budapest has been built to mark the organisation's 25th anniversary celebrations.

Fields for baseball, as well as softball, are available at the site.

MOBSSZ held a special "Baseball and Softball Day" to mark the opening.

President Bence Makai threw out the first pitch as an East against West all-stars softball game was played.

This was shown live on television in Hungary.

A co-ed slow pitch softball game was also contested with European Softball Federation President Gabriel Waage throwing the first pitch.

MOBSSZ board member Zsuzsa Balog was among other officials present.

The festivities also included the first induction to the Hungarian Baseball and Softball Hall of Fame.

Antonio Morua, the founder of the baseball movement in Hungary, is the first person to be given the distinction.

Both men's baseball and women's softball will make their return to the Olympic stage at Tokyo 2020 after being axed following Beijing 2008.

Hungary's women will compete in the European Softball Championships in Bollate in Italy from June 25.

Action will continue until July 1.

The team are currently not ranked, but Hungary's baseball team are listed at number 57 in the world.