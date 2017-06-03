United World Wrestling (UWW) has announced the death of former Olympic silver medallist Nasser Givehchi.

The Iranian was second in the 63 kilogram freestyle featherweight division at the 1952 Olympic Games in Finland's capital Helsinki.

He missed out in the final to Turkey's Bayram Sit with the bronze medal going to American Josiah Henson.

Givehchi was 84-years-old when he died.

He also appeared at the 1956 Olympic Games in Australian city Melbourne, finishing sixth.

At the 1954 World Championships in Japanese capital Tokyo, he came fifth, but his career did include Asian Games gold.

This came in 1958 in Tokyo.

Givehchi moved into coaching following the end of his competitive wrestling career.

He served as the head coach of Iran’s national Greco-Roman wrestling teams and was also an international wrestling referee.