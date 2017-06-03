Iraq, Israel and Jamaica will make their debuts at this year's World Squash Federation (WSF) Men's World Team Championship in France.

The event will be held in Marseille from November 27 to December 3 at the Modern Squash and Vallier Hall, where the final stages will be played on an all-glass show-court.

The addition of Israel, Iraq and Jamaica brings the total number of nations competing to 29.

Jamaica are the only one of the three teams to boast a player in the top 100 with Christopher Binnie ranked 79.

A total of 31 teams participated at the 2013 competition, with Botswana and Poland making their first appearances.

England will defend the title they won in 2013 after the 2015 edition of the Championship, due to be staged in Cairo in Egypt, was cancelled on safety grounds.

The decision to abandon the event, already moved from Kuwait, followed a pre-dawn attack on the El-Sayad nightclub and restaurant in Cairo's city centre in December 2015.

Christopher Binnie is Jamaica's highest ranked player ©Facebook

Egyptian Squash Federation President Assem Khalifa said the decision to abandon the tournament was linked to the withdrawal of several countries, including England.

They were joined by Canada, Finland, France, Germany and the United States in pulling out.

Hosts France, runners-up in 2003 and 2009, are expected to be led in Marseille by world number three Gregory Gaultier, the 2015 world champion who is in line to make a ninth successive appearance at the event.

France have yet to win the world title.

They did, however, beat England to win the men's title at the European Team Championships last month in Helsinki.