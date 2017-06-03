German luger Leonhard Nagenrauft, a former European champion, has died at the age of 79.

The slider won the continental title in 1967, on home ice in Königssee.

He also won World Championship silver in 1971, in Olang in Italy, while he competed at two editions of the Winter Olympic Games - Grenoble 1968 and Sapporo 1972.

Nagenrauft was ninth in the earlier Games in France and then came fifth in the Japanese city.

He won five German titles, including one in doubles with Hans Wimmer.

In 1972 he added another European medal to his collection - a bronze which was also won in Königssee.

FIL President Josef Fendt was a long-time friend of Leonhard Nagenrauft ©Getty Images

Nagenrauft, who died at his home near Berchtesgaden, was a long-time friend of International Luge Federation (FIL) President Josef Fendt.

Fendt was himself a double world champion and an Olympic silver medallist.

"The International Luge Federation and its President Josef Fendt are mourning the loss of Leonhard Nagenrauft," an FIL statement said.

A service for Nagenrauft will take place on June 6 at the Alter Friedhof cemetery in Berchtesgaden.