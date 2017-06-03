UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has said the European governing body would "strongly support" a British or English bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Čeferin was speaking in Wales' capital Cardiff, where the UEFA Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid will be played today.

England is the only British nation to have hosted the FIFA World Cup before.

The country staged the tournament in 1966, when a hat-trick from Sir Geoff Hurst guided the hosts to a 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Čeferin, who was elected UEFA President in September, believes that Britain or England are capable of hosting football's flagship international tournament and also deserves the honour.

"It just has to be a decision not just of the Football Association, probably also the Government and others too," the head of European football's governing body said according to BBC Sport.

"But they deserve to have a World Cup in the near future.

"They are capable of organising the World Cup, of that I'm sure.

"If they decide to go, we will strongly support them."

England last bid for the 2018 World Cup, which was awarded to Russia, but were eliminated in the first round of a controversial process with just two votes.

Both the 2018 and 2022 races are now under investigation for alleged wrongdoing.

The UEFA European Championships in 1996 was hosted by England and the rebuilt Wembley Stadium will welcome the semi-finals and final matches of the 2020 Pan-European edition of the event.

British stadia have also welcomed a number of significant major finals in recent years.

Wembley hosted the UEFA Champions League final in 1963, 1971, 1978, 1992, 2011 and 2013 while Manchester's Old Trafford staged the event in 2003.

Scotland's Hampden Park in Glasgow welcomed the final in 1960, 1976 and 2002 and Cardiff's Principality Stadium will host for the first time tonight.

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, host of this year's Champions League final, could form part of a British World Cup bid ©Getty Images

Čeferin said the continental governing body “will fight” for a European host of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Under current rules, Confederations must wait until two editions after they last hosted the event to bid again.

With Russia staging the 2018 tournament, the next two editions look set to be held outside of Europe with Qatar already chosen to host in 2022.

A joint North American bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico is the overwhelming favourite for the 2026 event.

Last year, FIFA President Gianni Infantino tentatively backed a joint bid from Argentina and Uruguay for the 2030 edition to mark the centenary of the first-ever World Cup in the latter country.

It is also widely believed that China may attempt to land the 2030 edition, despite the current rules blocking another Asian bid before 2034.

Last month, Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese ambassador to the United Kingdom, said that hosting the FIFA World Cup is one of the East Asian nation's football dreams.

But Čeferin has said that the "regulations are clear" and that Asia should not be allowed to bid in 2030.

"I think it's Europe's turn in 2030, clearly," the Slovenian added.

"So we will fight for a European host."

Europe most recently hosted the World Cup in 2006, when Italy triumphed in Germany.