The first gender equal Executive Committee of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) had its Installation Ceremony with the country’s President.

In April, the TTOC Annual General Meeting (AGM) saw new members voted onto their Executive Committee with the eventual split being 50-50 between men and women for the first time in the organisation’s history.

To commemorate the new members, Trinidad and Tobago’s President Anthony Carmona, who has led the country since 2013, welcomed the Board to his office for the official Installation Ceremony.

After the ceremony, President Carmona praised TTOC and said he had confidence that they would carry their tasks successfully.

Anthony Carmona speaking to TTOC President Brian Lewis, left ©TTOC

At the AGM, Brian Lewis retained his place as President of the Committee.

Vice-president roles went to Dr Terry Ali, Diane Henderson and Ephraim Serrette while Annette Knott stayed in place as secretary general.

Assistant secretary general went to Nadine Khan, who replaced Henderson.

Curtis Nero became TTOC’s treasurer and trustee positions were given to Dave Williams and Racquel Moses.

Wendell Constantine, Giselle La Ronde West and Reyah Richardson are executive members.