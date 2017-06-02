Margaret Court has claimed a “gay conspiracy” is behind calls for a stadium named after her to be rebranded.

The 74-year-old has caused controversy recently over comments she has made about same-sex marriage, homosexuality in women’s tennis and transgender children.

Historic quotes from the 24-time women’s singles Grand Slam champion who is now a Christian pastor has also resurfaced where she seemingly shows support to the Apartheid regime.

It has prompted calls for Tennis Australia to change the name of the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne Park.

The stadium is one of the venues used during the Australian Open.

However, during an interview with Melbourne’s 3AW Radio, Court was asked if she thought the calls were coming from a gay conspiracy, she responded: “Yes, I believe there is.

“They are a minority in number, but they do have a lot of money behind them.”

The Margaret Court Arena is one of the stadiums used during the Australian Open ©Getty Images

She went onto say that she thinks the idea of a name change to the arena would be unfair.

“I think I’ve won more Grand Slams than any man or woman and if it is [renamed], I don’t believe I deserve it,” Court said.

Among the personalities to criticise Court over her comments is Martina Navratilova of the United States.

The 18-time women’s singles Grand Slam winner, who is openly gay, wrote in a letter that Court had shown herself to be a “homophobe” and “racist”.

On May 25, Tennis Australia said they are not considering changing the venue’s name.