Brian Cookson has confirmed he will stand for re-election as President of the International Cycling Union (UCI) by releasing his manifesto today.

The Briton, who ousted Pat McQuaid from the top job in the sport in 2013, claimed the UCI has become "cleaner, stronger and more transparent" over the last four years.

Cookson, who turns 66 later this month, claimed he is seeking only one more four-year term in office.

"I am seeking the continued trust and support of the cycling community, so we can build on the progress that we have made together over the last four years," Cookson said.

There have been no other bids confirmed yet.

France's European Cycling Union President David Lappartient, however, is considering standing.

Belgian Cycling Federation President Tom Van Damme is seen as another potential candidate.

An election is due to take place during the UCI Congress in Bergen in Norway on September 22.

Nominations must be submitted by June 22, three months before the date of the election.

Cookson has prioritised accelerating international development, championing cycling for transport and leisure, ensuring equal opportunity for men and women to participate and compete, building on restored credibility and ensuring the UCI continues to drive excellence in operations in his manifesto.

"I stood for the Presidency of the UCI in 2013 as I felt strongly that the UCI needed to embrace a new way of doing things and address, head on, the critical challenges facing our sport," he said.

"I believe the record shows I have kept my promises and made real progress during my first term.

"We are now proud to be a well-respected international federation, seen by the World Anti-Doping Agency and other anti-doping organisations as being the reference point in our work for clean sport.

"We have made a great start but there is much more that needs to be done.

"That’s why I’m standing for a second and final term as UCI President."

Lappartient's decision not to stand for a fresh term as President of the French Cycling Federation last year prompted speculation he was planning to challenge Cookson at the UCI.

Cookson has warned him to wait four years before bidding again in 2021.

Lappartient criticised the leadership of Cookson in a letter last year, citing the governing body’s feud with the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) over the UCI’s World Tour reforms.

He backed an agreement, though, reached by the UCI and the ASO in June.

That saw the race organiser's events remain on the World Tour for the 2017 season.