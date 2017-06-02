Great Britain's Rachel Atherton will be looking to extend her superb unbeaten home record when the International Cycling Union (UCI) Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup begins in Fort William tomorrow.

Atherton, a four-time world champion, has won her last 14 downhill World Cup races in the non-Olympic event.

Compatriot Tahnee Seagrave could be among her biggest challenges this time around after out-qualifying her at the opening World Cup round in Lourdes, only to finish third in the final.

Australia's Tracey Hannah is another contender after placing second in Lourdes.

Elite male and female qualifying will take place tomorrow at Nevis Range in Scotland.

World champion Danny Hart will start as favourite in the men's race ©Getty Images

Finals in both events are then scheduled for Sunday (June 4).

Around 250 of the world's leading riders are entered.

On the men's side, Britain's world champion Danny Hart will be another home favourite.

He has already triumphed in a National Downhill Series race in Fort William this year and was third there in last season's World Cup.

Frenchman Alexandre Fayolle won the World Cup in Lourdes after mid-competition rainfall affected the later starting favourites.

South African defending champion Greg Minnaar and American Aaron Twin are among other leading contenders.