Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has reportedly called on sporting bodies to resist "unwarranted pressure" to convict athletes of doping offences without "proof".

It comes as the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus (NOC Belarus) announced plans to file a lawsuit against the International Canoe Federation (ICF).

The ICF exclusively revealed to insidethegames on May 30 how they will not pay compensation after male athletes from the European country were banned from competing at last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Belarus were banned by the international governing body for a year in July due to doping allegations surrounding alleged use of the drug meldonium, but in January this was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

It was ruled that there was "insufficient evidence" surrounding several of the cases.

Only female paddlers from the country had been allowed to participate in Rio.

According to the official Government news agency BelTA, NOC Belarus are now seeking damages of up to $500,000 (£389,000/€446,000) for the domestic prize money they could have earned at Rio 2016, as well as the cost of training the team over four years.

“We will go to court if they do not agree to a peaceful settlement," NOC Belarus secretary general Anatoly Kotov told BelTA.

"The lawsuit will be prepared quickly."

Belarus are seeking compensation after their men's team were banned from the Rio Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Lukashenko was re-elected as NOC Belarus President unopposed on Tuesday (May 30).

According to BelTA, he criticised International Federations for not better protecting athletes during the conference in which he was re-elected.

“The idea to ban athletes, who use doping, from taking part in Olympics, is debated all over the world," he was quoted as saying.

"Certainly, we should toughen punishments for such violations but it is only one facet of the problem."

He claimed that rowers and weightlifters from the country could have won medals if they were not barred from competing.

“Knowing the overall situation, we should have acted to forestall such an outcome," Lukashenko added.

"Some of the complaints of the International Olympic Committee have been neutralised but it turns out that on the global scale the sport federations are not ready to protect themselves.

"They know neither international procedures nor what they have to do in an emergency.

“Nobody needs proof these days.

"They need only pretense.

"The policy of punishments first and investigations later is in use."

Belarus has long had a terrible doping record.

In athletics, shot putter Nadzeya Ostapchuk was stripped of gold medals won at the London 2012 Olympics and 2005 World Championships for separate failures.

Hammer thrower Aksana Miankova is among athletes to have been stripped of Olympic medals for doping ©Getty Images

Aksana Miankova has also been stripped of the hammer gold she won in Beijing in 2008

Male hammer throwers Vadim Devyatovskiy and Ivan Tsikhan have also been implicated in failures.

Devyatovskiy was, nevertheless, still appointed President of the Belarus Athletes Federation.

Seven Belarusian weightlifters have also been retrospectively disqualified from the Beijing and London Olympic Games following positive retests.

The country is in line for a one-year ban from the sport for multiple failures.

It comes as Minsk prepares to host the second European Games in 2019.