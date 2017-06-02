Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) have appointed two new Board members as they continue preparations for Gold Coast 2018.

During their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Stirling, the organisation welcomed Bruce Cook and Jennifer Livingstone, the opportunities and equalities manager for Scottish Disability Sport to their management team.

A reappointment was also made as Margaret Ann Fleming, chief executive of Scottish Volleyball, was elected to serve a second four-year term.

Cook has been given the role of commercial director having worked with CGS over the last year as an independent consultant specialising in strategy and measurement for sponsors and rights holders.

He is currently a director for SMG Insight, a leading sport and sponsorship research firm in the United Kingdom, and has served as general manager for the Scottish Rocks basketball team.

Along with her role at Scottish Disability Sport, Livingstone is also a national boccia coach and has been recruited to the Team Scotland 2018 general management team.

Fleming is also a Board member of the European Volleyball Confederation and chairs the Disciplinary Commission of the International Volleyball Federation.

CGS said Fleming has an interest in strategy, policy development and governance issues.

Congratulations to @jenliv86 & Margaret Ann Fleming @scottishvb on their election to CGS Board for next four years! pic.twitter.com/4s3qlNdKUM — Team Scotland (@Team_Scotland) June 1, 2017

“I am delighted to welcome back Margaret Ann and new faces in Jennifer and Bruce to the Commonwealth Games Scotland Board,” CGS chairman Paul Bush said.

“They bring the welcome addition of some specialist skills in the important areas of para-sport and commercial and I look forward to working with them over the next four years.”

During the AGM, members were given updates on preparations for Gold Coast 2018 and the Commonwealth Youth Games taking place in The Bahamas later this year.

They were also told about the current situation regarding finding a replacement host for the 2022 Games following a decision to strip South African city Durban of the event in March.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) took the 2022 edition away from Durban due to a lack of financial guarantees.

Interest in bidding has come from England, Australia, Canada and Malaysia.

“We are confident that there are some strong options on the table for the CGF to consider,” Bush said.

“We wish them well in the selection of a host who will be able to build on the success of Glasgow 2014 and the momentum of what looks set to be a spectacular Games in Gold Coast next year and continue to take it to a new level.”