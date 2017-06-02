Gold Coast 2018 has announced SPIETH Gymnastics will be the official equipment supplier for next year's Commonwealth Games.

SPIETH will provide all gymnastics apparatus and podium equipment for use at both the training and competition venues.

Male gymnasts will compete across six artistic disciplines - floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar.

Female athletes will compete on the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor.

Gymnastics action is due to take place at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre.

SPIETH Gymnastics’ appointment is the first sports equipment supplier to be added to the Gold Coast 2018 "sponsorship family".

“With access to the very best equipment and a brand new AUS $40 million (£23 million/$29.5 million/€26.4 million) facility at Coomera, athletes will be able to focus entirely on delivering their best performance when competing," Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie said.

“Fans will witness greatness, not only from the Australian athletes but from across the Commonwealth, with some incredible athletic performances set to thrill spectators.

“Gymnastics proved popular in the initial ticket request phase so we’re expecting an electric atmosphere across all events."

Gymnastics competition will take place at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre ©Getty Images

Originally founded in Esslingen in Germany as a carpenter's shop in 1831, Rudolf Spieth and Richard Reuther started making gymnastic equipment in 1953.

The company developed the pre-tensioned wooden springboard, which was used at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne.

SPIETH also formed part of a consortium known as "SEG" with Eurotramp and Gymnova as official equipment suppliers for Rio 2016.

It provided the majority of the apparatus and mats in the Brazilian city last year.

General manger of exports, Bart Prinssen, has said that SPIETH’s focus is on delivering the best competition environment for athletes.

“We have an experienced team in place to not only deliver, install and construct the equipment but remain involved through the competition phase to make sure all events run to plan giving athletes and spectators a seamless experience,” Prinssen added.