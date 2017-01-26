The electricity supply at Rio de Janeiro's world famous Maracanã Stadium has been cut off due to unpaid bills.

The iconic venue, used for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Rio 2016 Olympics and Paralympics, has been hit by problems following the conclusion of the Games and has now been plunged into darkness.

"Light cut the power to the Maracanã this morning," a statement from the power company said today, according to Reuters, who quoted the amount of money owed as BRL3 million (£748,000/$943,000/€882,000).

"The bills are behind since October."

According to Reuters, the Rio 2016 Organising Committee, which took charge of the stadium for the Games, are negotiating their part of the bill.

Constructors Odebrecht SA and entertainment group AEG reclaimed ownership from Rio 2016 in November.

The Maracanã is one of the most famous stadiums in the world ©Getty Images

Earlier this month, reports in the O Globo newspaper showed how the Stadium - which also hosted the final of the FIFA World Cup in 2014 and the Olympic football finals - has descended into an alarming "state of abandonment".

Spotty patches of burned-out turf has marked the pitch, it was reported, while the grass has been allowed to grow far longer than normal.

Destroyed furniture, holes in the walls and exposed wires are all supposedly visible, while electrical outages and a "noticeable smell of mould" were also recorded.

The consortium are reportedly attempting to sell the Stadium to a different company but have, in the meantime, been ordered to improve their work.

A preliminary ruling from the Rio de Janeiro State Court of Justice ruled that Odebrecht - as the consortium leader - should immediately resume the maintenance and operation of the sporting complex.

They will be subject to a fine of BRL$200,000 (£51,500/$62,000/€58,000) per day if they do not do this.

Odebrecht are thought to have a 95 per cent stake while AEG own the remaining five per cent.