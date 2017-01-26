A long-running legal battle between the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) and the Global Champions League (GCL) has come to an end after the two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement now means the GCL, considered the world’s premier show jumping series, will be held with the backing of the FEI.

The FEI confirmed a complaint from the GCL to the Belgian Competition Authority (BCA), filed in 2015 and which accused the governing body of being in breach of European Union (EU) competition laws, had been withdrawn.

The GCL had claimed the FEI contravened EU regulations by using its unsanctioned events rule to ban horses and riders from participating in events not approved by the FEI.

As a result of the MoU, two FEI officials who were sanctioned for officiating at the GCL have also withdrawn their appeals to the BCA.

The MoU, which replaces a similar agreement signed between the FEI and the Global Champions Tour (GCT) in 2007, formally approves the rules of the GCL.

"We are very happy that this long-running saga has finally been resolved to the satisfaction of both sides and that the Global Champions League is now officially an FEI-approved series," FEI President Ingmar De Vos said.

"The new MoU with the GCT/GCL also now means an end to the legal issues between us, which has to be good for the future of the sport.

"The FEI was always of the belief that there was room for co-existence between the current FEI series and the GCL and, with the signing of the MOU, now we can turn the page and look to the future.

"It’s a great step forward and ends a period of uncertainty for athletes, organisers and FEI officials."

GCL co-founders Jan Tops and Frank McCourt said they were happy to resolve a protracted dispute which had been running for nearly two years.

"We are pleased to have reached consensus with the FEI and appreciate the genuine efforts that have been made to achieve this agreement and resolve outstanding issues," their joint-statement read.

"We thank everyone involved for their efforts in reaching this outcome.

"We are very much looking forward to working with the FEI and to building a healthy, strong and sustainable future for our sport and all its stakeholders in the modern sports landscape."