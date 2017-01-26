Greece's Spyros Capralos has been appointed to oversee preparations for the 2019 European Games in Minsk.

He will head the Coordination Commission appointed by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) at an Executive Board meeting attended by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach here today.

Capralos, President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC), had also led the EOC Coordination Commission for Baku 2015.

"Spyros’s chairing of the Baku 2015 Coordination Commission was very impressive and we are delighted that he is able to continue in this role for Minsk 2019," said EOC Acting President Janez Kocijančič.

"We are very excited that preparations for the second European Games are gathering speed in Minsk."

The EOC Coordination Commission is expected to make its first visit to the Belarus capital in April.

Minsk 2019 was top of the agenda at the European Olympic Committees Executive Board meeting in Lausanne ©EOC

Capralos, 61, represented Greece in water polo at two Olympics, Moscow in 1980 and Los Angeles in 1984.

He has led the HOC since 2009.

Capralos is also chairman of Star Bulk Carriers Corp, a Nasdaq-listed shipping company.

Minsk was confirmed as host of the Games at the EOC General Assembly in the city last October.

The EOC had been searching for a host city since The Netherlands withdrew on the eve of Baku 2015.

Russia then dropped out of the running after the International Olympic Committee warned they would not support events there following allegations of state-sponsored doping.

The decision to host it in Minsk, though, was not unanimous with Denmark and Norway voting against it while five others, including Great Britain, abstained.

Spyros Capralos led the EOC Coordination Commission for the 2015 European Games in Baku ©Baku 2015

Among Capralos' first tasks will be drawing up a list of sports for the programme at Minsk 2019.

It is expected that there will be 20 sports, with preference given to those using the European Games as a qualifying event for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"I am very happy to be taking on this responsibility once again," Capralos said.

"The Coordination Commission has a vital role to play in shaping the final concept of the European Games and my work starts with immediate effect.

"My Commission members will make sure that the EOC’s experience of delivering Baku 2015 is passed on to the Minsk 2019 European Games Organising Committee in the best possible way."