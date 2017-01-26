Rio 2016 rowing gold medallist Kim Brennan and the Australian women’s rugby sevens team are among 22 Olympic athletes included on the Australia Day honours list.

Brennan, winner of the the women’s single sculls in Rio de Janeiro, has been awarded the Order of Australia.

"It is such a special honour," she said.

"I have been so fortunate to live in a nation of opportunity.

"Being able to represent my country on the world stage is incredibly humbling, but just as special is the opportunity to share the Olympic spirit with the Australian community."

Chloe Esposito, winner of Australia’s first ever gold medal in modern pentathlon, has been awarded the medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).

Shooter Catherine Skinner, winner of the women’s trap at Rio 2016, and sailor, Tom Burton, victorious in the laser class were also awarded OAMs.

Olympic swimmers, Kyle Chalmers, the 100 metres freestyle champion, and Mack Horton, the 400m freestyle champion, have been given OAMs.

Three members of the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay from Rio 2016 - Madison Wilson, Bronte Campbell and Emma McKeon - also get OAMs.

The fourth member, Cate Campbell, was already an OAM.

Olympic modern pentathlon gold medallist Chloe Esposito has been awarded the medal of the Order of Australia ©Getty Images

The Australia Day Honours List also included freestyle skier Dale Begg-Smith, the Olympic moguls gold medallist at Turin 2006, also received a OAM.

"I am honoured and proud to have received this recognition," Begg-Smith said.

"I had excellent support from Australia, my organisations and team mates and I’m proud to remember what we achieved together, particularly during each World Cup season and then the Torino and Vancouver campaigns.

"I would not have had the opportunity to achieve what I did without being a member of the Australian team and I am both appreciative and grateful."

Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) President John Coates led the tributes to those honoured.

"All 22 recipients are outstanding ambassadors and espouse the Olympic ideals of fair play and sportsmanship," he said.

"Kim Brennan’s dedication and determination has paid off with three Olympic medals and she thoroughly deserves this accolade.

"Off the water she has also made an enormous contribution as a leader of our Athletes’ Commission and as a member of the AOC Executive."