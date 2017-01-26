Terry Dillon has been appointed to replace Donna Atkinson as chief executive of Rowing Canada.

Dillon, a former board member at British Rowing, is due to start his new role on February 1.

The 52-year-old Briton joins the governing body from international consultancy firm Refinery Leadership Partners, where he also served as chief executive.

Dillon has also had a hand in strategic reviews at British Rowing and Canada Snowboard, Biathlon Canada and Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton.

Atkinson confirmed her intention to stand down from the position in February of last year.

Dillon, a member of Team GB at Seoul 1988 and Barcelona 1992 and a 1989 World Championships bronze medallist in the coxless four, moved to Canada in 2006.

"I’m excited to be joining Rowing Canada and to have been given this great opportunity of leading the organisation into the next quadrennial," he said.

"I look forward to working with our athletes, coaches, staff and the Canadian rowing community to continue Canada’s tradition of excellence in rowing."

Dillon’s appointment comes as part of a Rowing Canada reshuffle following the disappointing performances from Canadian rowers at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro last year.

Lindsay Jennerich and Patricia Obee were Canada's only rowing medallists at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

The women’s lightweight double sculls pairing of Lindsay Jennerich and Patricia Obee were Canada’s only medallists at the Games, winning silver.

Rowing Canada are set to choose a new high performance director in the near future and have also appointed Peter Cookson as director of sport.

Michelle Darvill, Dave Thompson and Terry Paul have all joined as national team coaches.

"Terry comes to RCA with a passion for the development and advancement of rowing in Canada as both a former athlete and sport leader," Rowing Canada President Mike Walker said.

"His proven experience in management, education and sport will support the achievement of our strategic goals and benefit both Rowing Canada and Canadian rowing moving forward.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Terry to Rowing Canada and look forward to working with him."